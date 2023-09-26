Park City seniors say they need more space, services at senior center

Summit County’s senior population more than doubled between 2010 and 2020, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.

In the same time period, Utah’s overall population grew by 18%, and the statewide senior population jumped by 53%.

Park City senior center board members Francie McNally and Elizabeth Novack say that’s why the Summit County Senior Center in Park City needs space, staffing and more equipment. It’s currently open two days a week, but they’d like to see it operate five days a week.

Presenting to the Summit County Council

McNally and Novack, who also sit on the Grey Ribbon Committee, will present the data to the Summit County Council at its meeting Sept. 27.

Utah law requires counties provide senior services. County Manager Shayne Scott said the council will discuss what these services should be. Meals on Wheels is already one example of where

Scott said there’s also discussion about building a continuing care retirement community, which would provide medical and assisted living services to seniors living on-site.

“That is usually a private organization that runs that, but the cost of land here has been cost-prohibitive to having something like that in our area,” Scott explained. “So what is the role of the county in helping to provide that kind of a service and, and facility for our seniors?”

Summit County has three senior centers located in Park City, Coalville and Kamas , each open two days a week. The Kamas senior center utilizes the county services building on Main Street, while Coalville and Park City have dedicated buildings.

To reach the five-day-a-week goal, McNally and Novack suggest upping staffing and operations slowly over three years.

Other needs include furniture, storage and equipment for the kitchen, exercise room and other activities.

The senior citizens’ presentation is on the agenda as discussion-only.

Also on the agenda

Other items in the work session include the presentation of Summit County’s third quarter financial report and legal advice from the Summit County Attorney’s Office about councilmembers serving on boards and other civic organizations.

Scott said the council would like to be involved with organizations around the county, but members are keen to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Two items are up for approval Wednesday: another group of property tax appeals and a bond for Mountain Regional Water’s new offices in the Silver Summit area , to be built next to High Valley Transit and the forthcoming county services building. The bond would be $18 million.

“We're hoping it doesn't cost any more than what we're bonding for,” Scott said. “Just trying to stay ahead of these escalating costs everywhere we look.”

The property where High Valley Transit has already broken ground has proven expensive to build on because of tough bedrock.