Local News Hour | November 8, 2023
- UDOT decal, tire prechecks help drivers beat backups in Big, Little Cottonwood Canyon (2:58)
- Wasatch County manager: Heber Valley temple application received no preferential treatment (6:06)
- Utah Avalanche Center forecaster Craig Gordon discusses this upcoming winter season, cautions hazards, and what to expect (8:31)
- Mountain Mediation Center Communications Coordinator Nicole Wozniak and Rev. Elizabeth McVicker with PC CC have details on next Community Conversation (20:39)
- Park City Ski Swap recap with Jana Dalton, Park City Ski and Snowboard Development Director (30:45)
- Summit County on-street parking ban starts Nov. 15 (39:01)
- Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher (40:17)