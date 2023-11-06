Summit County on-street parking ban starts Nov. 15

Unless otherwise marked, no street parking is allowed on Summit County roads starting Nov. 15. That ban lasts until April 15 to provide room for snow removal crews throughout the winter.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office will attempt to contact any vehicle owner violating the rule. However, the county reserves the right to issue a $15 citation and possibly tow the vehicle at the owner’s expense.

Should a snowplow attempt to maneuver around an illegally parked vehicle and damage it, the owner of the vehicle is responsible for the repairs and if there’s any damage to the snow removal equipment, the liability to fix it also falls on the car’s owner.

The county ordinance prohibits homeowners from pushing or blowing snow from their properties into streets as well. Those who have fire hydrants in their yards are required to remove snow from at least three sides of the hydrants so they’re accessible for emergency use.