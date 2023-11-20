Local News Hour | November 20, 2023
Summit County to discuss potential tax increase at December public hearings (04:37)
Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens has a monthly update (07:23)
Parking fees resume on Park City’s Main Street(17:48)
Ski Utah President and CEO Nathan Rafferty (18:31)
Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update (33:50)
Park City shuts down virtual comments after hate speech (44:01)
Founder of Leadership Park City to retire, new director sought(45:23)