Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 20, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 20, 2023 at 1:43 PM MST
Summit County to discuss potential tax increase at December public hearings (04:37)

Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens has a monthly update (07:23)

Parking fees resume on Park City’s Main Street(17:48)

Ski Utah President and CEO Nathan Rafferty (18:31)

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update (33:50)

Park City shuts down virtual comments after hate speech (44:01)

Founder of Leadership Park City to retire, new director sought(45:23)

