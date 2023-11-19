© 2023 KPCW

Parking fees resume on Park City’s Main Street

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 19, 2023 at 1:09 PM MST
The China Bridge garage in Old Town Park City.
Parker Malatesta
The China Bridge garage in Old Town Park City.

On Monday, Nov. 20, parking charges go back into effect for visitors to Old Town.

After almost two months of free parking in the China Bridge garage in downtown Park City, fees are starting up again this week.

Off-peak season prices will be charged for parking from Nov. 20 through Dec. 14. In most parking spots downtown, that’s $1 to $2 per hour. Rates typically go up starting at 5 p.m. each day, and at 6 p.m. in China Bridge.

Parking is always free at the upper and lower Sandridge lots on Marsac Avenue.

For complete information about off-season parking rates in Old Town, see Park City's information page.

Starting Dec. 15, higher winter season parking rates begin.
Park City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler