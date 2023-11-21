Local News Hour | November 21, 2023
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau discusses some of the on-going issues including public hearings on next year's budget that includes tax increases (04:58)
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs (24:16)
Park City hotel bookings strong for Thanksgiving, pre-Christmas period (32:41)
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra with a monthly update (35:36)
Park City attorney pleads guilty to sex abuse, incest (45:26)