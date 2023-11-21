© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 21, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau discusses some of the on-going issues including public hearings on next year's budget that includes tax increases (04:58)

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs (24:16)

Park City hotel bookings strong for Thanksgiving, pre-Christmas period (32:41)

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra with a monthly update (35:36)

Park City attorney pleads guilty to sex abuse, incest (45:26)

Ski Utah CEO hopeful for another great season (48:01)

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher