Park City hotel bookings strong for Thanksgiving, pre-Christmas period

Park City Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff said at the annual tourism fall forum last week hotel bookings are strong around Thanksgiving and the days preceding Christmas.

She said lodging reservations for the period immediately after Christmas are a bit behind, which she attributed to the holiday falling on a Monday and school’s shifting breaks.

Wesselhoff noted last winter will be a tough one to match.

“In Utah, we had some seriously impressive statistics: 13 out of our 15 resorts beat all-time snowfall records; 10 out of 15 resorts had their longest season ever, with our very own Park City Mountain who made it all the way to May. And there were 44 Utah powder days where we received 12 inches or more in 24 hours.”

The massive snow storms last season drove visitation in Park City and at ski areas across the country. Summit County recorded nearly 2.8 million skier days last winter, an all-time high.

Utah as a whole accommodated more than 7 million skiers, breaking previous visitation records by 22%.

And the National Ski Areas Association said nearly 65 million people hit the slopes last winter across the U.S., another new record.

Wesselhoff also shared the demographics of skiers in the Rocky Mountain region, which includes Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, New Mexico, and Montana.

“39% of skiers in our region are female. Almost 70% of them earn $100,000 or more, and of those, 34% make more than $200,000. Their median age is 38-years-old, which just 10 years ago was 34-years-old. So our average skier is getting a little bit older, which is a really important reason why we need to get more kids on the slopes.”

Wesselhoff said resorts in the Rocky Mountain region are spending, on average, $33 per skier visit on capital investments like new lifts.

She said despite lower levels of consumer confidence, cooling inflation and stable lodging rates predict a “solid” winter tourism season.

Wesselhoff cited national survey data that found about a third of Americans say COVID-19 is still impacting their travel plans, although a majority said it has no effect on their choices to travel.