Park City attorney pleads guilty to sex abuse, incest

Wrona originally faced a first-degree felony charge for raping his adult biological daughter last spring.

But Monday he agreed to a plea deal lowering the charges to a second-degree felony count of forcible sexual abuse and third-degree felony count of incest.

The trial, which was scheduled for December, is now no longer needed.

Wrona was a successful Park City attorney who argued land-use and criminal cases. He was also a former chairman of KPCW’s Board of Trustees more than a decade ago.

He met his adult daughter for the first time in 2021, at which point they traveled together and began a physical relationship. He bought her a condo so she could move to Park City in November 2021.

Defense attorneys say Wrona, who lives with the mother of his other children, wanted his daughter to inform him if she slept with anyone else. Prosecutors say that was part of a pattern of “possessive” and “controlling” behavior that led to the alleged rape in March 2022.

According to the indictment, Wrona had searched his daughter’s phone and iPad and became angry when he learned she’d gone out with friends on St. Patrick’s Day.

Prosecutors argue he showed up to the condo and raped her to “punish her disobedience.” Wrona also allegedly made his daughter tell her friends never to contact her again.

Wrona originally pleaded not guilty to the rape charge. Consensual incest, which is still illegal, was going to be the crux of Wrona’s defense if the matter had gone to trial.

One of his defense attorneys, Greg Skordas, maintains the relationship was consensual, even though the power dynamic may have led a jury to think the relationship wasn’t truly consensual.

“The family aspect and the disparity in age, maturity and position of power was a factor in both sides acknowledging the possibility that there was a lack of traditional consent," Skordas said.

Wrona’s guilty plea to forcible sexual abuse means either his daughter didn’t consent or he intended to cause her emotional or physical pain, under state stuatute’s definition of the crime.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office said the plea bargain was reached after prosecutors consulted with the victim. Prosecutors say they will not comment further.

Forcible sexual abuse is punishable by one to 15 years imprisonment and incest by zero to five years. The state says it will not seek a financial penalty.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5. Under the plea agreement, Wrona will serve probation which includes one year in jail after sentencing.

If Wrona abides by the terms of his probation, the state will not file further charges, and he may be eligible for reductions based on good behavior.