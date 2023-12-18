Local News Hour | December 18, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
KPCW Weather Report (00:14)
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:30)
Lt. Gov. says ‘West Hills’ can move forward with incorporation process (6:21)
Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti has a monthly update (09:18)
Proposed law could help determine if Summit County school districts merge (22:11)
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Heather Sims has an update on the youth sports programs (24:19)
Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update (35:16)
Park City, Deer Valley deal involves gondola network, parking reduction (44:21)
Midway 'castle' demolished to clear way for single-family home (47:15)