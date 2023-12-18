© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 18, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM MST
KPCW Weather Report (00:14)

Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:30)

Lt. Gov. says ‘West Hills’ can move forward with incorporation process (6:21)

Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti has a monthly update (09:18)

Proposed law could help determine if Summit County school districts merge (22:11)

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Heather Sims has an update on the youth sports programs (24:19)

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update (35:16)

Park City, Deer Valley deal involves gondola network, parking reduction (44:21)

Midway 'castle' demolished to clear way for single-family home (47:15)

PC Tots to open new Park City Library location (48:19)

Local News Hour
