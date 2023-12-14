Midway “castle” demolished to clear way for single-family home

The house was torn down earlier this week, surprising many Midway residents who grew up with the castle-like building as a local landmark.

“Everybody knew about the castle house. It was iconic,” Midway city planner Michael Henke said.

He said the building, with its round turret and green roof, was once a bed and breakfast – but the layout would have been difficult to convert to other uses.

“That became very difficult for new potential owners looking at the property to really imagine it as a single-family home,” he said. “So I think that’s one of the main reasons why it ended up being demolished.”

He said the house’s sudden demolition was due to its age – no public notice was necessary because the home wasn’t considered historic.

“If the home is 75 years or older, that requires a noticing process,” Henke said. “The castle home wasn’t over 75 years old, so it didn’t fall under that ordinance.”

Land records show the property at 1220 N. Interlaken Drive was sold in September. Henke said the owners plan to build a new home on the site.