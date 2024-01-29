© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | January 29, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 29, 2024 at 5:09 PM MST
Utah Avalanche Center forecast and information about a close call over the weekend for one backcountry skiier (01:42).

Planning commission to vote on Park City billionaire’s Treasure Hill home plans (05:47).

President of Save People Save Wildlife Erin Ferguson and Lorelei Combs discuss measures that could be taken as the county plans to widen SR-224 with Bus Rapid Transit lanes (07:20).

Park City Muncipal Special Events Manager Jenny Diersen recaps the 2024 Sundance Film Fesitval and looks ahead to the upcoming Freestyle World Cup (25:19).

Park City Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder has details about the opening of the Create PC space for local artists (35:55).

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
