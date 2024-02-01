Local News Hour | February 1, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:33)
- Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting (8:15)
- Director of Exhibits and Visitor Experience for Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter Hunter Klingensmith has details on the new exhibit (22:19)
- Park City wildlife activists hit roadblocks on SR 224 protections (28:23)
- High Valley Transit bus overheats on morning commute (30:57)
- Heber temple referendum backers to pursue other methods after signature efforts (31:40)
- Park City water department calling for 10% rate increase (33:32)
- Former director of Women's Inspired Network (WIN) Kathleen Barlow and new director Kirsten Gunnerud talk about the upcoming re-emerging meeting February 6 (35:56)
- Deer Valley owner raises $3 billion to improve properties, acquire new ones (44:18)
- Utahns can follow legislation through new media coalition project (45:58)