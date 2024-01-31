Heber temple referendum backers to pursue other methods after signature efforts

Wasatch County released the official number of valid signatures the group gathered Tuesday night: 2,402.

That’s about 850 short of the requirement to put a local referendum on the ballot. The group had 45 days to chase that goal.

Members say they persevered through winter storms, illness, ice and the hectic holiday season to gather signatures.

If successful, the referendum would have asked voters to weigh in on whether to keep the Heber Valley temple development agreement approved last year.

Now the group says it will pursue other efforts to protect dark skies in the Wasatch Back.

Two lawsuits – one challenging the county’s outdoor lighting ordinance, and one fighting the temple development agreement – are still pending.

Also, Save Wasatch Back Dark Skies spokesperson Lisa Bahash is running for a seat on the Wasatch County Council.

Dark Skies group members did not answer repeated requests for comment.

Others are pleased the referendum won’t make it to the ballot. Wasatch County Councilmember Luke Searle believes it shows most residents agree with the temple approval process.

“I feel like it’s a victory for religious freedom,” he said. “People in our county support those values and our constitutional freedoms by not having signed.”

He said voters elected the council to make decisions for the county, and the temple approval process played out as it should have.

“Ultimately, due process and the law were the basis of the decision that we approved in the legislative development agreement,” he said. “People’s voices were heard.”

The county council unanimously approved the proposed temple Nov. 8, 2024. The 88,000-square-foot temple is planned for an 18-acre site just outside the Heber City boundary. It’s expected to reach 210 feet at its highest point.