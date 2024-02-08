Local News Hour | February 8, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:33 )
Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps Wednesday's meeting (08:41)
Park City Mountain COO Deirdre Walsh previews this weekend's 60th anniversary celebrations (23:59)
Lottery, landlord-tenant bills in the spotlight as Utah’s legislative session reaches halfway point (34:35)
Executive Director of the Alf Engen Ski Museum Connie Nelson is retiring. She has details on how her replacement will be filled. (36:51)