Local News Hour | March 27, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:52)
- Major Main Street closures begin Monday for water line project (5:04)
- High Valley Transit District Board Member Kim Carson details some of the changes coming to High Valley Transit. (7:22)
- Park City Housing Development Manager Jason Glidden discusses his move to serve as Executive Director of Mountainlands Community Housing Trust. (24:36)
- Jennifer Mulholland on her new book "Leading with Light" and Thursday's signing event. (39:10)