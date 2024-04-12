Local News Hour | April 12, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:21)
- Olympic officials see Utah’s vision to ‘elevate’ the 2034 Olympic Games (5:47 )
- Utah Olympics lessons from 2002 to apply to 2034 with Myles Rademan as the International Olympic Committee tours state venues. (9:32)
- Park City Councilmember Ed Parigian has a recap of last night's meeting. (24:15)
- New study shows reading glasses have an economic impact. (36:06)
- Matt Melville previews an upcoming lecture on his family's early history in Park City. (38:20)