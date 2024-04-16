Local News Hour | April 16, 2024
Richins makes it to American Idol top 14(03:14)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau with a preview of this week's county council meeting. (05:11)
Mountain Mediation Center Executive Director Gretchen Lee discusses the next free community-wide Let's Talk training on April 24. (22:05)
Park City Fire District reopens registration for wood chipping program (34:39)
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Bicycle Collective Executive Director Donna McAleer have details about the upcoming Hazardous Household Waste Collection Day. (36:13)