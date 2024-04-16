© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 16, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 16, 2024 at 12:46 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Richins makes it to American Idol top 14(03:14)

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau with a preview of this week's county council meeting. (05:11)

Mountain Mediation Center Executive Director Gretchen Lee discusses the next free community-wide Let's Talk training on April 24. (22:05)

Park City Fire District reopens registration for wood chipping program (34:39)

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Bicycle Collective Executive Director Donna McAleer have details about the upcoming Hazardous Household Waste Collection Day. (36:13)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher