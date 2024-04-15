Park City Fire District reopens registration for wood chipping program

The fire district’s wood chipping service is scheduled to begin May 6 in the Jeremy Ranch neighborhood. The service runs through Sept. 26, with the chipping crew cycling through 14 neighborhoods across the fire district.

For those interested, Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens said the first step is to register online.

“If the pile is not registered, we’re not going to chip it,” Owens said. “Aside from that there are a few rules on our website that you have to follow. Mostly we can’t do gigantic piles. We limit it to eight feet wide by eight feet long by six feet tall, which is still a lot of wood. If you have more wood than that, then it’s okay, register a second pile. And when we do another lap around the district we’ll catch you the second time. Each pile has to be registered separately.”

Owens said piles need to be clean and free of dirt, bulbs, or anything that would clog up the chipping machine.

“We can take everything from trees to branches,” he said. “We do limit it at six-inch logs, we don’t want anything bigger than that.”

People can register for the chipping program and learn more at pcfd.org.

For those that want to use wood chips for landscaping or other means, the fire district keeps a pile in front of station 33 on West Bitner Road. Owens said people can take as many wood chips as they desire for free.