© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 30, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 30, 2024 at 2:12 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Park City panel considers neighbors’ appeal of Prince Treasure Hill home(02:54)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott has a preview of this week's council meeting (05:36)

High Valley Transit begins operating 10X route (21:57)

Founder and Executive Director of the Nepal Cleft and Burn Center and owner of Foothill Oriental Rugs Jim Webber has details onthis year's fundraiser. (23:06)

Heber police identify six minors in skate park vandalism (33:52)

Figure Skating Club of Park City President and spring show co-chair Taylor Knight and skaters Autumn Boyd and Awstyn Knight discuss the club's production of 'A Tale of Belle and the Beast on Ice' this weekend.(35:57)

Silver King mine gets $200k from Summit County tax grant (44:30)

‘I Can Do Hard Things 5K’ celebrates all abilities in Wasatch County (46:43)

Park City Mountain Village to host farmers market this year (48:25)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher