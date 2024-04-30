Local News Hour | April 30, 2024
Park City panel considers neighbors’ appeal of Prince Treasure Hill home(02:54)
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott has a preview of this week's council meeting (05:36)
High Valley Transit begins operating 10X route (21:57)
Founder and Executive Director of the Nepal Cleft and Burn Center and owner of Foothill Oriental Rugs Jim Webber has details onthis year's fundraiser. (23:06)
Heber police identify six minors in skate park vandalism (33:52)
Figure Skating Club of Park City President and spring show co-chair Taylor Knight and skaters Autumn Boyd and Awstyn Knight discuss the club's production of 'A Tale of Belle and the Beast on Ice' this weekend.(35:57)
Silver King mine gets $200k from Summit County tax grant (44:30)
‘I Can Do Hard Things 5K’ celebrates all abilities in Wasatch County (46:43)
Park City Mountain Village to host farmers market this year (48:25)