High Valley Transit begins operating 10X route

High Valley Transit’s new 10X bus route started running Sunday, traveling along state Route 224 between the Old Town Transit Center and the Kimball Junction Transit Center.

The express line only has two stops: the Canyons Village Transit Center, and Fresh Market/Park Avenue Condos.

The bus operates every day with a ten minute frequency between 6 a.m. and midnight.

It serves as a replacement to Park City Transit’s 10 White Express.

High Valley Transit formed in 2021 and planned to take over the route in May 2024, per an interlocal agreement signed between Park City and Summit County.

High Valley’s existing 101 route runs along the same line as the 10X, but it has more stops and stretches farther to Deer Valley Resort and Jeremy Ranch.

More information at highvalleytransit.org.