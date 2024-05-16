Local News Hour | May 16, 2024
- Trails report with Wasatch Trails Foundation (3:38)
- Deer Valley expansion drives up real estate prices in Wasatch County (4:37)
- Summit County Councilmember Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting. (6:46)
- Park City School District Superintendent Dr. Jill Gildea and Business Administrator Randy Upton discuss this week's board meeting. (22:12)
- Park City considers ranked choice voting for 2025, asks for feedback. (33:38)
- Executive Director of the Village Bicycle Project Joshua Poppel and Board Member Jamie May have details about his year's bike donation day. (36:31)
- Trump, Lyman supporters plan road rally through Summit County. (46:09)
- Park City Mountain promotes Mike Lewis to lead on-mountain operations. (47:31)