Trump, Lyman supporters plan road rally through Summit County

Summit County Republican Party leadership confirmed a road rally is happening this Saturday, May 18.

The "One Step Closer Road Rally & Tailgate Party" is being put on by right-wing organization Utah Patriots ahead of the June 25 primary election.

Summit County GOP The event is a dual-purpose campaign event supporting President Donald Trump and Utah State Rep. Phil Lyman, a candidate for governor.

The parade begins in Holladay at 10 a.m. and will travel up Parleys Canyon to the Richardson Flat Park and Ride at 11 a.m.

Per an announcement from Jerry Heck, the Summit County GOP's South Summit regional chair, participants will lap Park City's Main Street before returning to Richardson Flat, where Utah State Rep. Phil Lyman will speak at 1 p.m.

"The Summit County Republican Party will actively participate in the festivities," according to the announcement.

Lyman represents Utah House of Representatives District 69, including Moab and his hometown of Blanding, and he is running for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

At the state GOP convention April 27, he won 67.5% of delegate votes but must still face incumbent Governor Spencer Cox on the primary ballot.

Lyman is known for organizing an illegal ATV ride in 2014 while he was a San Juan County Commissioner. He was protesting the federal government's decision to close a southern Utah canyon with indigenous artifacts to motor vehicles, which he called overreach.

A jury convicted him of misdemeanor illegal ATV use and conspiracy a year later, but Trump pardoned him in 2020.

This is a developing story.