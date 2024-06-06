Local News Hour | June 6, 2024
- Trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation (3:19)
- Summit County Council Member Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting. (6:39)
- Park City Ski & Snowboard program directors Adam Loomis and Emma Garrard have details on the Moose on the Loose kids trail series that starts June 8. (25:52)
- Nearby landowner appeals approval of new Deer Valley lift (35:35)
- Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Shellie Barrus and PC Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson discuss combining the Overall Ball and Hats Off to Housing fundraisers on June 15. (37:55)