Local News Hour | June 7, 2024
- Park City School District and parents discuss how cellphones and social media can negatively impact kids. (2:45)
- PWHL Minnesota player and Park City resident Mellissa Channell talks about the team's recent victory. (7:27)
- Repairs on horizon for flood-damaged Wasatch County roads. (21:13)
- Park City Councilmember Tana Toly has a recap of last night's meeting. (22:17)
- Summit County planner promoted to department director. (39:18)
- Robyn Hase, athletic trainer and physical therapy manager at Intermountain Park City Hospital, and physical therapist Marlene Hatch preview the third and final installment of Intermountain's speaker series on female athletes. (41:10)
- Owners of breakfast favorite Five5eeds set to open sister restaurant serving dinner. (47:42)
- Ski industry normalizing after post-COVID bump, Vail CEO says. (50:25)