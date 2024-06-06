Repairs on horizon for flood-damaged Wasatch County roads

President Joe Biden announced in December that five Utah counties, including Wasatch County, are eligible for federal disaster relief funds following the flooding.

Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency due to flooding caused by snow runoff in April 2023.

A few Wasatch County roads were hit especially hard, including Snake Creek Road, Little Pole Road, Big Pole Road, Little Valley Road and Pine Canyon Road near Guardsman Pass. Debris basins and culverts also require work.

At a county council meeting June 5, Wasatch County manager Dustin Grabau said the damage is significant, especially on Snake Creek Road.

“This is a big project,” he said. “There’s really significant work that needs to be done to stabilize Snake Creek Road.”

The county council awarded a request for proposals to Jones and DeMille Engineering. The repairs may take two or more years, and most of the cost will be paid by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“75% of the cost will be covered by the FEMA grant,” Grabau said. “It’s going to be a multi-million-dollar project.”

The county will allocate approximately $684,000 to the repairs.

Iron, Morgan, Sanpete and Utah counties are also eligible for FEMA funding for flood repairs.