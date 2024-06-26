Local News Hour | June 26, 2024
- Megan McKenna wins Dem nomination for Summit County Council by 10% margin (3:15)
- Utah Republicans select Gov. Cox to face Democrat Brian King in general election (4:40)
- As Utah’s bid to keep Sundance Film Festival moves ahead, other cities are promising millions (5:57)
- Parkites tour new 3Kings water plant (7:19)
- Ben Anderson and Meredith Lavitt share details on upcoming Aiko shows and the latest on the Park City Song Summit and the foundation's new executive director (10:25)
- Park City Manager Matt Dias and Trails and Open Space Program Manager Heinrich Deters preview this week's city council meeting (23:53)
- Jenny Diersen and Heather Weinstock share details on Fourth of July celebrations, Deer Valley Concerts, and Sundance Summer Series (44:10)