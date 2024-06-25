© 2024 KPCW

McKenna leads Cooke for Dem nomination to Summit County Council with 10% margin

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 25, 2024 at 10:03 PM MDT
Thomas Cooke (left) and Megan McKenna (right) are vying for the Democratic nomination to Summit County Council seat C in the June 25, 2024, primary election.
KPCW
Thomas Cooke (left) and Megan McKenna (right) are vying for the Democratic nomination to Summit County Council seat C in the June 25, 2024, primary election.

The Summit County Clerk’s Office was still counting ballots late Tuesday.

Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Thomas Cooke and housing advocate Megan McKenna are running for the Democratic nomination to county council seat C.

The Summit County clerk’s preliminary results show McKenna in the lead late Tuesday with 55% of the vote to Cooke’s 45%. The clerk’s office had counted almost 2,200 votes as of late Tuesday.

South Summit residents are choosing two candidates for school board seat 2 to advance to the nonpartisan general election.

Well over half of the 350 votes went to Dan Eckert and Garrett Carpenter, who were leading Rex Anderson and James Blazzard Tuesday night.

For U.S. House District 3, which includes Kimball Junction and northern Summit County, Rep. Blake Moore garnered over 43,000 votes, almost triple the number his Republican challenger Paul Miller did.

The incumbent Moore will face Democrat Glenn Wright in his bid for reelection. Wright previously launched an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022.

Entrepreneur Hoang Nguyen beat out tech executive Jeff Howell for Utah House District 23, which includes Summit Park and parts of Salt Lake County.

Although Nguyen garnered just over 57% of the total vote, Howell was slightly more popular in Summit County, winning 98 votes to Nguyen’s 92.

KPCW will update this story with more results as they come in. The results will be made official at a special meeting of the Summit County Council July 9.

The general election is Nov. 5.
Summit County Elections 2024
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas