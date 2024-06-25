Utah Republicans select Gov. Cox to face Democrat Brian King in general election

Cox defeated challenger Phil Lyman in the gubernatorial primary June 25. The Associated Press called the race for Cox with just shy of 60% of the vote – about 170,000 ballots versus Lyman’s 120,000.

Cox is seeking a second term as Utah’s governor, along with Lt. Gov. Deirdre Henderson. He will face Democrat Brian King in the general election in November. Utahns have not elected a Democratic governor since 1985.

The Republican choice for U.S. Senate is John Curtis, who emerged with about 52% or around 149,000 votes. He’s seeking to fill Sen. Mitt Romney’s seat.

Several U.S. House seats were also on the primary ballot. In District 1, representing northern Summit County and Kimball Junction, Blake Moore secured nearly three-quarters of the vote. The race for District 2 was within 4% late Tuesday, with Celeste Maloy holding a narrow lead. Mike Kennedy won the primary for District 3, which represents Park City, Wasatch County and much of eastern Utah, with 36% of votes.

In the state attorney general race, Derek Brown led the race, and voters picked Tina Cannon for state auditor.

The general election is Nov. 5.