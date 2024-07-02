Local News Hour | July 2, 2024
- U.S. Nordic combined program launches nonprofit amid funding cuts (02:22)
- Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting including a potential sales tax increase (05:15)
- Summit County Clubhouse Executive Director Jen O'Brien and member Brent discuss mental health resources (25:20)
- Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues, including an update on what could be the state’s most eco-friendly cemetery (39:10)
- Park City School District seeking feedback on proposed no-cellphone policy (47:27)