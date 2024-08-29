Local News Hour | August 29, 2024
- Trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation. (3:50)
- Group calls for more affordable housing amid Summit County housing woes. (6:22)
- Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting. (9:50)
- Park City School District Superintendent Jill Gildea named as solo finalist for CEO position in Colorado. (26:24)
- Don Roll and Alicia O'Meara from Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History have details on the upcoming "Cocktails with the Friends" event in support of the Silver King Mine structure preservation project. (27:33)
- Kendall Kelley with the Park City Summit County Arts Council and Aldy Milliken, Executive Director of the Kimball Arts Center, have details about August's gallery stroll and opening exhibition on Friday night. (38:52)