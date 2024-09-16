Local News Hour | September 16, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published September 16, 2024 at 3:07 PM MDT Listen • 49:12 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Park City soliciting bids to create new ‘local-centric destination’ in Bonanza Park. (03:44)PC Reads "Raising a Reader" event reveals strategies for teaching reading to children. (07:06)Youth Sports Alliance receives President’s Council award. (26:11)Park City MARC pool design, cost considerations delay construction. (36:29)