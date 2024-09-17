Local News Hour | September 17, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published September 17, 2024 at 1:21 PM MDT Listen • 49:14 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Park City School District superintendent of six years announces retirement. (03:36)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting. (05:22)Park City Community Engagement Manager Linda Jager and Planning Director Rebecca Ward talk about the Fall Projects Open House. (24:29)Recycle Utah discusses upcoming household hazardous waste collection day. (39:07)‘A sparkly way to save open space’: Summit Lands has a new fundraising tradition. (44:50)Elizabeth Ridge fire in Uintas 10% contained, human-caused. (48:14)