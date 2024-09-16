Elizabeth Ridge fire in Uintas 10% contained, human-caused

The 132-acre Elizabeth Ridge fire is 10% contained as of mid-Monday, Sept. 16.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest spokesperson Toby Weed said there is clear evidence it is human-caused, given its proximity to North Slope Road, FS058. Further details are still under investigation.

The fire perimeter is between the road and the western edge of Fish Lake. Proximity to water has helped crews hit the fire hard, Weed added.

Utah Fire Info Firefighters had established this perimeter around the Elizabeth Ridge fire as of Sept. 16, 2024.

"Since it's right above Fish Lake, they can pull water out of that and then put it right on the fire," Weed said. “Very little return time: they can do a bucket in maybe three minutes.”

He expects it to be less active Sept. 16 than it was over the weekend because of firefighters’ work. There is also precipitation in the forecast, including a chance of snow.

But fire crews are bracing for heavier winds that may knock down dead or fire-weakened trees.

The Forest Service says there are 85 people working on the fire, including three hand crews, three engine crews and one helicopter crew, supported by four additional helicopters.

The North Slope Road closure and other area closures will remain in effect as long as necessary for firefighter and public safety. The fire was first reported Sept. 14.