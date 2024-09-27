Local News Hour | September 27, 2024 By Parker Malatesta Published September 27, 2024 at 4:02 PM MDT Listen • 48:48 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at Jordanelle State Park. (00:43)Lawyer Mark Gaber breaks down Amendment D misleading ballot language and its constitutional compliance. (03:05)New Dakota Pacific plan concentrates open space near rest of Kimball Junction. (21:40)Park City Councilmember Tana Toly has a recap of Thursday night's council meeting. (24:11)Salt Lake Tribune's Lauren Gustus talks about the top stories they are covering.Vail Resorts to fire 14% of corporate staff. (47:49)