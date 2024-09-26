Vail Resorts to fire 14% of corporate staff

Vail Resorts told investors Thursday it plans to cut 14% of its corporate workforce as part of a two-year plan to save $100 million in operating costs.

In total Vail is cutting 2% of its total workforce, which spans across 42 resorts in North America, Australia and Europe.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said less than 1 percent of frontline roles will be eliminated. According to a recent tax filing, Vail employs around 7,600 year-round staff.

The job cuts follow a winter season in which skier visits to Vail’s properties declined over 9% compared to the prior year. Epic Pass sales for the upcoming winter are also down 3%.

Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch attributed the downturn to unfavorable weather conditions in North America and Austrailia. Lynch also said ski resort visitation is normalizing after reaching a record high in winter 2022-2023 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In North America snowfall across our western resorts was down 28% from the prior year and our eastern U.S. resorts experienced limited natural snow and variable temperatures,” Lynch said.

Vail’s stock price has decreased 20% over the past year. The company is currently undergoing one capital project in Park City. A new 10-person gondola will replace the Sunrise lift in Canyons Village starting in the 2025-2026 season.