Vail Resorts to fire 14% of corporate staff
During its most recent earnings call, Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts’ announced its cutting some jobs to create revenue.
Vail Resorts told investors Thursday it plans to cut 14% of its corporate workforce as part of a two-year plan to save $100 million in operating costs.
In total Vail is cutting 2% of its total workforce, which spans across 42 resorts in North America, Australia and Europe.
The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said less than 1 percent of frontline roles will be eliminated. According to a recent tax filing, Vail employs around 7,600 year-round staff.
The job cuts follow a winter season in which skier visits to Vail’s properties declined over 9% compared to the prior year. Epic Pass sales for the upcoming winter are also down 3%.
Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch attributed the downturn to unfavorable weather conditions in North America and Austrailia. Lynch also said ski resort visitation is normalizing after reaching a record high in winter 2022-2023 following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In North America snowfall across our western resorts was down 28% from the prior year and our eastern U.S. resorts experienced limited natural snow and variable temperatures,” Lynch said.
Vail’s stock price has decreased 20% over the past year. The company is currently undergoing one capital project in Park City. A new 10-person gondola will replace the Sunrise lift in Canyons Village starting in the 2025-2026 season.