Local News Hour | November 6, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published November 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM MST Listen • 48:43 Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes has an update on development projects throughout the county. (05:16)National issues most important to Summit County locals at the polls. (20:59)Election update with Summit County Clerk Eve Furse. (23:25)Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting. (31:44)