Local News Hour | April 4, 2025
- Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (3:18)
- Park City Institute Founder and former director Teri Orr joins the show to share more on the history of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City. (6:34)
- Park City Community Foundation Climate Fund Manager Andy Hecht discusses the foundations new Zero Food Waste Restaurant Cohort pilot program. (24:23)
- Preservation Utah Executive Director Brandy Strand on nomination call for 2025 Most Endangered Historic Places list. (38:17)