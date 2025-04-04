Park City Institute founder shares the history of Sundance

KPCW Teri Orr's Sundance press pass from 1997

Park City Institute Founder and former director Teri Orr shares more on the history of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City.

Orr highlights the festival's growth, including its transition from the Egyptian Theater to the Holiday Village Cinemas and the Eccles Theater, which opened in 1998 with a $1 million donation from Spence Eccles.

Orr recounts memorable moments, such as Robert Redford's efforts to save the festival and the community's involvement. The festival's departure is expected to leave a significant cultural and economic void in Park City, emphasizing the need for continued support for arts and culture.