Local News Hour | January 19, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published January 19, 2026 at 2:02 PM MST Listen • 48:40 KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:22)Deputy Summit County Manager Janna Young previews this year's legislative session (04:39)Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims share updates on youth sports programs (26:09)Robert Parish, the new executive director of the Snyderville Basin Recreation District, provides an update on programs (38:02)