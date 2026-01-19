© 2026 KPCW

New recreation director talks trail maintenance, program updates

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 19, 2026 at 1:40 PM MST
Snyderville Basin Recreation District Director Robert Parrish
Snyderville Basin Recreation District
Snyderville Basin Recreation District Director Robert Parrish

Robert Parish, the new executive director of the Snyderville Basin Recreation District, provides an update on programs and discusses the challenges of low snowfall on trail grooming and maintenance costs.

Due to a 5% tax increase approval instead of the requested 15%, the district will only hire two of the five full-time employees initially planned. New programs include a successful winter youth basketball program and upcoming adult leagues and clinics.

