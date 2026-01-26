Local News Hour | January 26, 2026
- Utah Avalanche Center report (02:05)
- Mountain Mediation Center Executive Director Gretchen Lee and Associate Director Nicole Droitsch share details on their $100K grant and how the money will be used (06:29)
- Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff discusses this year's challenging winter tourism season (19:05)
- US Ski & Snowboard's Chief of Sport Anouk Patty discusses preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy and athletes to watch for (35:03)