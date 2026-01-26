© 2026 KPCW

Grant money will help Mountain Mediation Center expand services

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 26, 2026 at 12:49 PM MST
Executive Director Mountain Mediation Center Gretchen Lee and Associate Director Nicole Droitsch
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Executive Director Mountain Mediation Center Gretchen Lee and Associate Director Nicole Droitsch

Mountain Mediation Center Executive Director Gretchen Lee and Associate Director Nicole Droitsch share details on their $100K grant and how the money will be used.

The center, which primarily handles mediations and housing issues, has seen a surge in calls since COVID-19. They have hired a bilingual housing mediator and a program manager to refine their eviction diversion program. Additionally, the center has expanded its Let's Talk program, offering free and low-cost communication training to help individuals navigate difficult conversations.

