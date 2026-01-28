Local News Hour | January 28, 2026
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:16)
- Deputy Director of the Alliance for a Better Utah Chase Thomas on the organization's mission and their role at during the legislative session (22:13)
- ‘Cookie Queens’ premiere highlights cutthroat world of Girl Scout cookie sales, power of Redford legacy (30:02)
- Park City Senior Center Executive Director Trason Dixon and board member Craig Weakley have the latest plans for the new center (34:04)
- US sending ICE unit to Winter Olympics for security, prompting concern and confusion in Italy (47:19)