Local News Hour | February 3, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published February 3, 2026 at 12:19 PM MST Listen • 47:20 KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:28)Dakota Pacific development makes room for gondola in Kimball Junction (03:24)Lindsey Vonn update (05:39)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting (06:47)KUER government reporter Sean Higgins shares an update on key issues during this year's legislative session (22:45)CEO of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues (40:17)