Legislature expands Utah Supreme Court, eyes tax breaks

KUER government reporter Sean Higgins shares an update key issues during this year's legislative session.

A bill to expand the Utah Supreme Court from five to seven justices passed with a two-thirds majority and was signed by the governor.

House Bill 68 creates a Division of Housing within the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity, focusing on housing supply.

Senate Bill 60 proposes a slight reduction in the income tax rate, while Senate Bill 78 and HB 161 address property tax relief and potential shifts in tax burdens.

The state also plans to spend $30 million to acquire the US Magnesium plant, impacting water rights and the Great Salt Lake.