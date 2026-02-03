© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour

Legislature expands Utah Supreme Court, eyes tax breaks

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 3, 2026 at 12:04 PM MST
KUER government reporter Sean Higgins shares an update key issues during this year's legislative session.

A bill to expand the Utah Supreme Court from five to seven justices passed with a two-thirds majority and was signed by the governor.

House Bill 68 creates a Division of Housing within the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity, focusing on housing supply.

Senate Bill 60 proposes a slight reduction in the income tax rate, while Senate Bill 78 and HB 161 address property tax relief and potential shifts in tax burdens.

The state also plans to spend $30 million to acquire the US Magnesium plant, impacting water rights and the Great Salt Lake.

