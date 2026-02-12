Local News Hour | February 12, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published February 12, 2026 at 11:27 AM MST Listen • 51:12 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:35)Park City Museum director details Smithsonian affiliation perks (6:41)Lawsuit threatens 2 lifts in Park City Mountain’s Canyons Village (19:29)Park City Film director discusses end of Sundance, new screenings(22:19)Summit County health dept. concerned bill could cut care to those without ‘lawful presence’ (33:00)Postcard from Italy: Tom Kelly shares what Utah leaders are learning from 2026 Games(35:34)Kouri Richins jurors include tourism, real estate professionals in Summit County (49:41)