Postcard from Italy: Tom Kelly shares what Utah leaders are learning from 2026 Games
Tom Kelly, spokesman for the 2034 Olympics, reports on what Utah's delegation of state and local leaders is learning from the 2026 Games. Kelly highlights the insights gained on everything from organizing events to media technology advancements and the importance of climate reliability and snow-making. He also touched on the political aspects of the Olympics, including the International Olympic Committee's stance on protests.