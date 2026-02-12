© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Postcard from Italy: Tom Kelly shares what Utah leaders are learning from 2026 Games

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 12, 2026 at 11:02 AM MST
Tom Kelly, media spokesman for the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the 2034 Winter Games, sightseeing at the 2026 Olympics.
Tom Kelly
Tom Kelly, media spokesman for the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the 2034 Winter Games, sightseeing at the 2026 Olympics.

Tom Kelly, spokesman for the 2034 Olympics, reports on what Utah's delegation of state and local leaders is learning from the 2026 Games. Kelly highlights the insights gained on everything from organizing events to media technology advancements and the importance of climate reliability and snow-making. He also touched on the political aspects of the Olympics, including the International Olympic Committee's stance on protests.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher