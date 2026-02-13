Local News Hour | February 13, 2026 By Roger Goldman Published February 13, 2026 at 12:09 PM MST Listen • 51:17 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:25)Councilmember's Olympic trip nets ideas for Park City's 2034 planning (5:11)Wasatch County leaders to share bypass traffic, wetlands concerns with UDOT (21:44)KPCW reporter previews Kouri Richins murder trial(25:09)Vice chair to lead Wasatch County GOP after chairperson arrested (39:00)PC Gardens/EATS director talks about Byrne Foundation grants (40:12)