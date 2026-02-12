Vice chair to lead Wasatch County GOP after chairperson arrested

Wasatch County GOP chair David Nephi Johnson was charged with felony child abuse Wednesday after allegedly holding a 16-year-old relative under running water, preventing the teenager from breathing.

Johnson, 54, was elected chair of the Wasatch County Republican Party in May 2025.

In a statement Wednesday, party leaders said they are “deeply concerned and troubled by the nature of the allegations.”

The executive committee decided in an emergency meeting that Vice Chair Patty Sprunt would temporarily take over Johnson’s responsibilities as chair.

The statement said the party trusts Heber City police and the legal system to thoroughly investigate the abuse allegations. It also encouraged locals to “refrain from judgment” until the case is adjudicated.

“Our focus remains on serving the voters of Wasatch County, and our thoughts are with the Johnson family during a difficult time,” the statement read.

Johnson is set to appear in 4th District Court for a preliminary hearing March 11.