Local News Hour | February 23, 2026
Utah Avalanche Center Report (02-21)
Heber City employs AI to design patriotic monument (06:50)
Summit County Search & Rescue has tips on backcountry safety (09:56)
Parkite competes to help Alaskans who helped him through 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail (21:23)
PC Chamber: Slow start to winter has mixed impact on tourism (23:26)
Rural character or property rights? Eastside planners see shifting priorities (36:05)
PC Ski & Snowboard provides update on search for new CEO (37:34)
Park City High girls swim team wins back-to-back state titles(49:18)