Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | February 23, 2026

By Jennifer Dobner
Published February 23, 2026 at 12:10 PM MST
Utah Avalanche Center Report (02-21)

Heber City employs AI to design patriotic monument (06:50)

Summit County Search & Rescue has tips on backcountry safety (09:56)

Parkite competes to help Alaskans who helped him through 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail (21:23)

PC Chamber: Slow start to winter has mixed impact on tourism (23:26)

Rural character or property rights? Eastside planners see shifting priorities (36:05)

PC Ski & Snowboard provides update on search for new CEO (37:34)

Park City High girls swim team wins back-to-back state titles(49:18)

